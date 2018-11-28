DA: Jamaica Plain shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured was domestic murder-suicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - A violent altercation in Jamaica Plain earlier this month that left two people dead and another stabbed was a domestic violence murder-suicide, officials said.

Authorities investigating the Nov. 19 shooting death of 23-year-old Lodimira DosSantos, who was found shot to death in her Bickford Street home, determined that her former intimate partner, Jose M DosSantos, 32, traveled to her home armed with a knife and a 9mm handgun to kill her, Suffolk District Attorney John P. Pappas said Wednesday in a statement.

DosSantos allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man who was present at the scene before shooting Lodimira DosSantos and turning the gun on himself.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Lodimira DosSantos’ death a homicide and Jose DosSantos’ death a suicide.

“Domestic violence is about power and domination,” Pappas said in a statement. “Lodimira’s murder was committed by a man who could not or would not relinquish control over her, even in the very place she should have been safest – her own home.”

