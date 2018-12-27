DA: Lancaster corrections officer out on bail following accusations of assault on an inmate

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a corrections officer at a Lancaster prison was accused of assaulting an inmate over the age of 60.

Joseph Sampson was arraigned on December 21, in connection with the assault of an inmate at Souza Baranowski Correctional Center on Dec. 20., according to the office of the Worcester County District Attorney.

Prosecutors requested Sampson be held on $1,000 bail and be forced to give up all firearms.

A judge did not require this and allowed him to be released on $500 bail.

The Department of Corrections released a statement saying they are aware of an incident between a corrections officer and an inmate.

The department confirms that Sampson is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He is due back in court on January 24.

