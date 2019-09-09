DA: Landlord, maintenance employee accused of sexually harassing and assaulting female tenants

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester landlord and his employee are facing charges for allegedly subjecting female tenants to sexual harassment and retaliation.

Mohan Prashad and David Besaw are accused of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by sexually harassing a number of female tenants at several rental properties owned by, Prashad over the course of ten years, according to a lawsuit filed Monday by U.S. District Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

The lawsuit seeks damages to compensate the victims as well as civil penalties and a court order to ban future discrimination.

The complaint alleges that Prashad made unwelcome sexual advances and comments, engaged in unwanted touching and offered benefits — such as rent reduction– in exchange for sexual acts.

He is also accused of monitoring women outside their apartments and refusing to provide needed maintenance services to women who refused or resisted his advances.

Besaw, a registered level three sex offender who performs management and maintenance at the properties is facing similar allegations in addition to allegedly exposing his genitals, and making intrusive and unannounced visits to female tenants’ units to “further his sexual advances,” according to the release.

“No one should ever have to choose between housing and sexual harassment,” Lelling said. “Sexual harassment is illegal under the Fair Housing Act, and my office is committed to achieving justice and compensation for individuals whose civil rights have been violated.”

In October of 2017 the Justice Department launched an initiative to combat sexual harassment in the housing industry. In April the following year, the department announced a nationwide rollout including a task force to combat harassment, an outreach toolkit and a public awareness campaign.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Unit at 617-748-3100.

