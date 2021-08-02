LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been charged with murder in the 2017 killing of a woman in Lawrence, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

On Nov. 26, 2017, officers responding to reports of a car crash on Hillside Avenue found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. Mindy Tran, 25, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials arrested Emanuel Disla, 18, of Lawrence on Monday and charged him with murder. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

