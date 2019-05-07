DA: Lawrence man facing charges after crashing van into Tewksbury police cruiser

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who authorities say crashed his van into a police cruiser in Tewksbury on Tuesday morning has been charged with negligently operating a motor vehicle.

Jorge Joel Gomez Guzman, 21, was traveling westbound on Route 133 around 6:46 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane and struck the cruiser head-on, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Guzman and the officer were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with the negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Guzman also faces a marked lanes violation and a charge for having an improperly registered vehicle.

Additional charges may be issued as authorities continue investigating the crash, the DA’s office said.

An arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Driver who plowed head on into a Tewksbury police cruiser is now under arrest..details at noon on 7 #7news pic.twitter.com/yBHi8HmtqZ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 7, 2019

