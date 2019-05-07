DA: Lawrence man facing charges after crashing van into Tewksbury police cruiser

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man accused of crashing his van into a police cruiser in Tewksbury Tuesday morning has been charged with negligently operating a motor vehicle.

Jorge Joel Gomez Guzman, 21, was traveling westbound on Route 133 around 6:46 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane and struck the cruiser head-on, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Guzman and the officer were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Guzman also faces a marked lanes violation and a charge for having an improperly registered vehicle.

Additional charges may be issued as authorities continue investigating the crash, the DA’s office said.

An arraignment has not been scheduled at this time.

Van being loaded up on to the tow truck @7News pic.twitter.com/pqYLCbISXA — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 7, 2019

Tow truck on scene of #Tewksbury crash between police cruiser and van. @7News pic.twitter.com/Z57vpfco6k — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 7, 2019

Was just told by @TewksburyPD that the officer is doing ok. Not saying more than that. Press release expected later at some point. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 7, 2019

A closer look at the van and police cruiser involved in the crash in #Tewksbury. This is on route 133 at blacksmith lane. @7News pic.twitter.com/kdZwViLeRP — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 7, 2019

