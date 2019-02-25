DA: Lawrence police officer arrested on child rape charges

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer was arrested Monday on child rape charges following a monthlong investigation, authorities announced.

Carlos Vieira, 49, of Lawrence, was taken into custody without incident in Haverhill by state troopers and booked on charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation was launched in January when the victim’s mother contacted the Essex District Attorney’s Office to report that her son, who was 13 at the time, had allegedly met Vieira using a social media app and engaged in sexual activity with him in the summer of 2018, officials said.

Vieira is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

