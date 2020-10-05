DA: Lowell hospital worker, Tyngsborough cop conspired on illegal drug prescriptions

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsborough police officer and a Lowell hospital worker are facing drug charges after allegedly conspiring to illegally get prescription medication, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

In April, the DA’s office started investigating a complaint that an orthopedic physician’s assistant at Lowell General Hospital, identified as John McDonald, 49, was writing prescriptions for a non-patient identified as Mark Bourque, 49, a Tyngsborough policeman, officials said.

Bourque, who was not a patient at Lowell General, allegedly requested refills of narcotics and other medications that McDonald filled without authorization and without keeping appropriate records, the DA’s office said. McDonald allegedly issued 54 prescriptions to Bourque.

McDonald was charged with distribution of a Class B substance and conspiracy to provide controlled substance prescriptions and Bourque was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws. They were arraigned in Lowell District Court last week and released on personal recognizance.

