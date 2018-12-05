DA: Lowell man shook, seriously injured 3-month-old son

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been ordered to stay away from his children after authorities say he shook his three-month-old son last week, leaving him with serious injuries.

Pedro Santiago, 27, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court on a charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officers responding to a home on West Third Street for a report of an infant having trouble breathing on Friday night spoke with Santiago, who said he noticed that the child was “not acting normally,” police said.

The infant was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

Santiago was ordered held on $500 cash bail and must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, in addition to staying away from his children.

He is due back in court in January.

