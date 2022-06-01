ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school math teacher at Lowell Public Schools is facing serious charges after he allegedly sent a partially nude photo of himself to a 16-year-old boy, officials said.

Jaryd Palmer, 34, of Andover was arraigned today in Lowell District Court Wednesday and was ordered to be released on $500 bail on the condition that he have no contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with children, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Ryan Columbus.

Palmer was arrested Tuesday after the boy’s parents reported to police that he had been communicating with their son via Snapchat, officials said. That is where he allegedly sent the obscene photo.

Officials said the boy allegedly asked Palmer to stop sending him photos like that and took a screenshot of it before reporting it to his parents.

The case remains under investigation.

