LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell woman has died weeks after authorities say her husband set her on fire in their home.

Celeste Marte-Lebron, 49, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on April 20, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The cause and manner of her death is pending ruling by the medical examiner.

Marte-Lebron’s husband, Santos Lebron De Los Santo, 42, was arraigned on April 2 in Lowell District Court on a charge of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury after prosecutors say he doused his wife with gasoline and lit her on fire inside their home on Varnum Avenue the night of March 31.

An investigation remains ongoing.

