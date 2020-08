DA: Lynn man accused in shooting death of Roxbury clerk ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man who is accused of shooting a Roxbury convenience store clerk last month was ordered held without bail Monday.

Stephon Samuel, 25, was arraigned during a virtual court proceeding on charges of murder, armed robbery with a firearm, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was also charged as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal based on a 2016 conviction for a drug distribution offense, according to a release issued by the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Tanjim Siam, 25, was shot in the head when confronted by an armed robber while working behind the counter at M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14.

The owner of the convenience store, Abdul Matin, said Siam did everything the robber asked — handed over cigarettes and cash — but the thief still took him to the back of the store, demanded he lay down and shot him.

The armed robbery and shooting were captured by the store’s video surveillance system.

Siam was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he had been fighting for his life for over a month.

He eventually succumbed to his injuries around 10 a.m. Saturday, just a couple weeks after his family arrived to say goodbye, a family friend told 7NEWS.

According to prosecutors, finger prints at the scene of the shooting were deemed to be Samuel and he was arrested following an attempted armed robbery that occurred July 22, in Brockton.

The firearm allegedly used in that incident was matched to ballistics evidence located where Siam was shot, prosecutors said.

“This was a shameful and cowardly act of violence against a man who did nothing but comply with his killer’s demands. My Office will hold this individual accountable for taking Mr. Siam’s life and for the harm and trauma that he has inflicted on Mr. Siam’s family and the community around this store,” District Attorney Rollins said.

Samuel is due back in court on October 14.

