DA: Man accelerated fatal fire in Lowell with vodka, failed to seek help for victim

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a criminal charge in connection with a fatal fire in Lowell on Thursday after an investigation determined he accelerated the blaze with a bottle of vodka and failed to help the victim, officials said.

Eugene Newton, 42, will be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the fire on Pevey Street around 3:15 p.m., according to a joint statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Lowell police.

Prosecutors allege Newton poured the vodka while sitting around the fire with a woman and the victim, who later became engulfed in the flames.

“After the fire became out of control, (Newton) allegedly failed to help the victim to safety and made no attempt to seek help or summons emergency responders,” the statement read.

The victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

