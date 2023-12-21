MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman found dead on a dirt road in Millis Sunday likely died in a murder-suicide, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office announced.

Officials on Sunday said a Millis town worker notified authorities shortly after 9 a.m. after finding the bodies with apparent gunshot wounds on the remote road near the intersection of Route 115 and Route 27.

In an update Wednesday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said investigators received preliminary autopsy results showing the woman’s cause of death was found to be homicide. The man’s death was deemed a suicide.

Authorities identified the woman as Tanaia Wilkinson, 25 and identified the man Michael Fischella, 32.

In prior statements, officials said the pair were not from Massachusetts but “had recently been residing in Millis.” Wilkinson and Fischella, officials said, were well known to each other.

While officials received preliminary results, a final autopsy report had not been signed as of Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)