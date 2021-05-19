SANTA ANA, Calif. (WHDH) — A man allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife with two large butcher knives at their son’s flag football game in California on Friday.

Russell Matthew Husges, 43, of Anaheim, charged across the field at his 40-year-old estranged wife while holding two large butcher knives, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Their 9-year-old son and an off-duty Garden Grove police officer were among the people who intervened in the attack, the DA’s office said.

The victim had reportedly been granted a family court order against Husges a few weeks prior.

“No one should be subjected to violence for making the decision to leave a relationship and no child should have to intervene to stop one parent from attacking another,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The act itself is horrific, but to attempt to carry out this kind of violence in front of innocent children and their parents is the stuff of nightmares.”

Husges faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, disobeying a domestic relations court order, and child abuse and endangerment.

He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

