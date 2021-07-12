EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an Everett police officer shot a man armed with a sword after he barricaded himself inside an apartment building in the city overnight, officials said.

Officers and SWAT team members responding to a 911 call at a Buckman Street apartment building learned that a 45-year-old Everett man had barricaded himself inside, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man allegedly exited the home while armed with a sword and advanced at officers.

Officers deployed less than lethal force in the form of a sponge round, but this was ineffective, the DA’s office said.

An Everett police officer subsequently shot the suspect, the DA’s office added.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston hospital, where officials say he is expected to survive.

One Everett police officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

No additional information has been released.

