BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man faced a judge Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Boston.

Messiah Leggett, 21, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of involuntary murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday.

A judge set his bail at $25,000 and ordered him to remain under home confinement, be subject to GPS monitoring, and not leave the state of Massachusetts.

A second suspect in the shooting, Kenny Jnleys, is slated to be arraigned on Oct. 5 in the same court on firearm offenses, Rollins said.

Leggett, Jnleys, and four juvenile females were gathered in adjoining hotel rooms at the Regency Boston on the night of Feb. 1, where they were partying, drinking, and taking selfies, including pictures with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol that Jnleys allegedly had in his possession, according to the DA’s office.

Around 11:30 p.m., Leggett was handling the gun in a playful manner when Nalijah Andrade, 17, swatted at his hand, causing him to accidentally discharge a single round of ammunition, the DA’s office said.

The bullet struck Andrade in the head, killing her, the DA’s office added.

“At age 17, Nalijah should have been preparing for all the rites of passage that young people experience – prom, senior year of high school, touring colleges. Instead, her family was forced to bury their beloved daughter because of the reckless actions of others,” Rollins said. “We can never give her family back what they’ve lost, but we will hold accountable the individuals responsible for her death and ensure that Nalijah’s loved ones and those impacted by her death have the support and resources they need and deserve.”

Leggett is slated to return to court on Oct. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)