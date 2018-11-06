DA: Man arrested after fleeing scene of fiery New Bedford crash that claimed life of passenger

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after fleeing a violent and fiery crash that claimed the life of a passenger who was riding in his car early Sunday morning, officials announced.

Jeremia Medina, 28, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in New Bedford District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury stemming from a crash that left 18-year-old Masyn Bleheen dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to Nauset Street around 2:40 a.m. found a burning Lexus in the middle of the street, officials said.

Medina allegedly fled the crash on foot, while Bleheen was pulled from the fire by Good Samaritans. He later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

An investigation found that Medina lost control, struck two jersey barriers and spun out.

No additional details were immediately available.

