DA: Man arrested in connection with Bellingham stabbing

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing of a man in Bellingham on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a disturbance at a home on Maple Street just before 1:30 p.m. found the victim at his home and transported him to Milford Hospital, according to statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s office on Saturday.

The victim, identified as a middle-aged man, was then taken to UMass-Memorial Hospital in Worcester where he was listed in stable condition, according to officials.

William J. Sterling III, 58, of Bellingham, was arrested on Friday and is expected to be arraigned in Milford District Court on Monday. He is being charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon (knife).

