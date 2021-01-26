DA: Man arrested in stabbing of 71-year-old woman in Orange

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges including armed assault to murder in connection with the stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in her home in Orange on Monday, officials said.

The Orange man, whose name has not been released, is accused of stabbing the woman in her home. The motive for the attack remains under investigation, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect is known to the victim, who is recovering at a hospital in Worcester.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, armed assault to murder on a person over the age of 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a person over 60, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)