NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 68 South St. found Omil Padilla-Corsino suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Juan Padilla-Santana, of Puerto Rico, was arrested on a murder charge. He is a relative of Padilla-Corsino’s and was allegedly stabbed during an argument among family members.

Padilla-Santana is expected to be arraigned in the New Bedford District Court on Monday morning.

