NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in New Bedford on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 68 South St. found Omil Padilla-Corsino suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Juan Padilla-Santana, of Puerto Rico, was arrested on a murder charge. He is a relative of Padilla-Corsino’s and was allegedly stabbed during an argument among family members.

Padilla-Santana is expected to be arraigned in the New Bedford District Court on Monday morning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox