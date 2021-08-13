SAN JOSE, Calif. (WHDH) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges after officials say he broke into a home and sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in San Jose, California last week.

Officers responding to a reported sexual assault on Damsen Drive just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 learned that an unknown man had broken into the home and grabbed a young girl who had been playing inside, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office.

The man then allegedly locked her in a room and sexually assaulted her.

When he let her go, she ran to a family member and the suspect fled, the DA’s office said.

The child gave police a description of the suspect and an alert patrol officer found a man matching the suspect’s description walking on a street a mile away hours later.

“This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community.”

The suspect, identified as Dupree Kenneth Hornsby, was placed under arrest.

He appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of rape of a child and other serious felonies.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)