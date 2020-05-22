LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing charges in connection to a double fatal pedestrian crash in Lowell that happened while he was racing another vehicle on Thursday, authorities said.

Tyriek Brown, 26, was racing in a black Ford Mustang in the westbound travel lane on Pawtucket Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. when his car veered off the road and struck Jose Medina, 66 and Fernanda Medina, 62, both of Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson announced in a joint press release.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the Medinas before they were transported to Lowell General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Brown was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on an investigation, Brown was arrested and charged late Thursday night, Ryan and Richardson said.

He is being held pending his arraignment in Lowell District Court on Friday.

The second vehicle that was reportedly involved in the racing fled the scene. Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

The Middlesex DA’s Office, Lowell police and state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are actively investigating this incident.

