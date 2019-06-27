DA: Man charged with grabbing ex-girlfriend, jumping in front of dump truck found dead in jail cell

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly man who police say grabbed his ex-girlfriend and intentionally jumped in front of a dump truck in Gloucester in April was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Michael Baker, 41, died from an apparent suicide, according to Essex County District Attorney spokeswoman Carrie Kimball.

An investigation revealed that during a dispute, Baker abruptly picked up the woman and entered the roadway in the path of the truck, where they were both struck, police said.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries. Baker suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker had been awaiting trial on charges including attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)