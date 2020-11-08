DA: Man charged with murder after fatal Waltham stabbing on Halloween

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man to death in his Waltham home on Halloween, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at an Alder Street residence at 9 p.m. on Halloween were told by the victim that he had been attacked by a man he could not identify, police said. The victim, Kevin Fitzgerald, 61, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

After investigating, police arrested Jonathan Golindo, 33, of Waltham on a charge of murder and said Fitzgerald allegedly knew Galindo. Galindo is expected to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Monday.

