BOSTON (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly holding a woman against her will at a Boston hotel, according to officials.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Herbert Jones this week, who was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 16, after officers found him at the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street.

Authorities said police were first alerted to the case after a man called 911, saying his ex-girlfriend was in danger and at a room in the hotel.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, responding officers were able to find the victim “visibly upset, crying, sweating and breathing heavily” in a fourth-floor room where Jones was also present.

The victim told officers that Jones had held her against her will and forced her to call her ex-boyfriend to request money. She also described how he forced her to have sex with him, and struck her multiple times in the face.

While the victim was taken to Mass General Hospital for treatment, Jones was taken into custody and later arraigned on a charge of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of assault and battery and threats.

During this week’s court proceedings, a judge revoked his bail on another case for 60 days, while ordering $50,000 bail for the latest case. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and hotel.

The DA’s announcement further detailed that Jones has a lengthy, 15-page criminal record “dating back to 1991,” and that he is due to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 17.

The DA’s office also reiterated that in addition to using 911, victims of domestic or sexual violence can use SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline that can be reached at 877-785-2020, and features trained advocates available 24 hours a day with multilingual access.

The office also noted that help is available to the LGBTQ+ community through The Network/La Red at 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)