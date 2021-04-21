DA: Man claiming to have explosive device fatally shot by police in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who appeared to be armed with a rifle and claimed to have an explosive device was fatally shot by police during a standoff in Worcester, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of an armed man threatening to detonate an explosive device around 10:30 p.m. began negotiations with the suspect, who appeared to be armed with a rifle, body armor, and a backpack, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Negotiations continued over the phone and with four negotiators at the scene in a lengthy attempt to deescalate the situation.

The man allegedly advanced toward the officers and shots were fired.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Early said.

His name has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who was present at the scene or has video of the incident is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

No additional information was immediately available.

