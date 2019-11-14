DA: Man dies after being found inside freezer at Braintree fish processing company

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found inside an industrial freezer at a fish processing company in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to Channel Fish Processing on Commerce Drive found an unresponsive man in his 40s inside the freezer shortly before midnight, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine his cause of death.

OSHA has been notified and is assisting with an investigation.

Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

