DA: Man dies after being pulled from water off Cape Cod

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Orleans man died Sunday after being pulled from the water in Eastham, officials say.

Eastham police and fire crews responding about 12:20 p.m. to a report of a swimmer in distress, found 54-year-old, David Harmon, floating off the coast of Nauset Light Beach, according to a release issued by Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara L. Miltimore.

Officials say Harmon suffered a medical event and fell from his paddleboard.

Foul play is not suspected.

The incident remains under investigation.

