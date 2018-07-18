DA: Man dies while working on boiler system at Emerson Hospital

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in an “industrial incident” while working on a boiler system at Emerson Hospital on Wednesday, officials said.

Concord police and firefighters responding to a reported industrial incident at Emerson Hospital about 11:30 a.m. found a Hudson man who had died as the result of an industrial incident while working in a crawl space on a boiler system, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor, and Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who will determine the cause of death.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, the Concord Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The death is not being considered suspicious.

