DA: Man drowns in Newton lake

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man drowned early Wednesday morning in a lake in Newton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Crystal Lake on Lake Avenue for a report of a possible drowning just before 2 a.m. found an unresponsive man in the water, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no lifeguard on duty at the time of the drowning, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

Foul play is not suspected.

