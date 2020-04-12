DA: Man faces charges after fatal stabbing in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after a fatal stabbing in Somerville Saturday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at the Clarendon Hill Apartments on Alewife Brook Parkway shortly before 4 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, the DA’s office said. The man, later identified as Kesner Lubin Jr., 27, of Somerville was taken to Mass General Hospital and pronounced dead.

After investigating, the DA’s office said said Lubin and another apartment complex resident known to Lubin had an argument that turned into a physical fight. During the fight Washington Assis-Rodrigues, 26, allegedly stabbed Lubin.

Assis-Rodrigues was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He will be arraigned by teleconference Monday in Somerville District Court.

The DA’s office said additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

