LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man was arraigned on drug charges Monday after police say a variety of drugs, including meth and fentanyl, were found at a registered daycare center in the city.

In a statement Monday, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said troopers assigned to his office, the state police North Shore Gang Unit, and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department’s Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on Ames Street that uncovered numerous plastic bags containing drugs at the Sixta Child Daycare.

Two young children were at the daycare when the warrant was executed, the statement said.

As a result, Antonio “Tony” Solano, 40, of Lawrence, was arraigned on charges of trafficking in 36 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of a Class B substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance.

He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail pending his probable cause hearing on Jan. 3.

