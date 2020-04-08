DA: Man facing murder charge after Haverhill stabbing victim dies at hospital

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Haverhill on Tuesday night that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, officials said.

Officers responding to Merrimack Valley Hospital at Holy Family in Haverhill around 8:40 p.m. learned a man suffering from multiple stab wounds had been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim was at Haverhill Stadium with a group of friends when he was allegedly stabbed by Oscar Quinones, who is said to have fled the scene.

Quinones was tracked down early Wednesday morning and taken into custody.

He is being held without bail at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a video arraignment that is slated for Thursday morning.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s are assisting Haverhill police with an investigation.

