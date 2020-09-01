DA: Man facing murder charge in connection with fatal Haverhill stabbing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in Haverhill early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Evanda Jackson, 46, of Haverhill, is slated to be arraigned at a later time in Haverhill District Court on a charge of murder in the death of a 21-year-old man, according to spokesperson for the Essex District’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of motor vehicle crash in the area of Boardman and Water streets just after 3:45 a.m. found the victim suffering from a stab wound, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Merrimack Valley Haverhill Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

