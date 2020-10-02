DA: Man facing murder charge in death of his grandmother in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his 69-year-old grandmother in Billerica earlier this week, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

James Forsythe has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Ellen Scaringi, of Billerica, who was found dead in a home on Village Lane about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the statement.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Forsythe killed Scaringi sometime Thursday morning in the home that they had both been living in since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic before leaving in her car.

At about 10:10 a.m., troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound in Bolton found Forsythe in Scaringi’s crashed vehicle and assisted in transporting him to a Worcester hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As a result of the following investigation, a warrant was issued Thursday for Forsythe’s arrest for violating a pre-trial condition that he stay away from Scaringi’s Village Lane residence in connection with an open 2019 domestic abuse out of Lowell District Court. He was charged with murder on Friday.

Forsythe remains hospitalized and will be arraigned virtually via Zoom today.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

