DA: Man facing murder charge in death of woman found with blunt force trauma in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 45-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman found with blunt force trauma in Mashpee, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for assistance at 26 Center Street late Thursday afternoon found Sandra Kumra, 53, dead with obvious signs of blunt force trauma, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Marc Audette was arrested at the scene and charged with murder in connection with Kumar’s death.

Mashpee police, state police detectives assigned to the DA’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

