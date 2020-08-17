DA: Man fatally shot himself after crashing car during police chase in Western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Vermont man fatally shot himself after he crashed his car during a police pursuit on Interstate 91 in Western Massachusetts on Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers patrolling the highway in Holyoke attempted to stop a vehicle that had an unreadable license plate around 9 p.m. but the driver sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police.

The driver attempted to exit the highway in Northampton but failed to negotiate a turn, drove through the median, and collided with the guardrail, a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

Upon catching up with the vehicle, troopers reportedly found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, along with a firearm and a discharged casing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)