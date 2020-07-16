DA: Man found dead on side of road in Dartmouth was shot to death

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was found dead on the side of the road in Dartmouth earlier this week was shot to death, authorities announced Thursday.

An autopsy conducted on Jose Cortez Cornejo, 27, of New Bedford, indicated that he was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a man collapsed on the side of the street in the area of 180 Horseneck Road around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday pronounced Cornejo dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

State and local authorities are investigating Cornejo’s death as a homicide.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Horseneck Road between 11 p.m. on Monday and 5 a.m. on Tuesday is urged to contact Dartmouth police. Anonymous tips can be sent to the district attorney’s office by texting the word “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637).

