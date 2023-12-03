SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found fatally stabbed in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday night, police said.

The man was found stabbed around 9 p.m. and pronounced dead soon after at Mass General Hospital, according to a statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli. His name has not been released.

Video shared from the scene showed paramedics rendering aid to the injured man in a taped-off section of the parking lot.

The stabbing came a week after a wild brawl at the iconic restaurant the night before Thanksgiving.

No additional information was immediately available.

