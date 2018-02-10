DA: Man hit by pickup truck in Canton driveway has died

CANTON, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police are investigating after a pickup truck left the roadway in a Boston suburb, crossed two lawns and struck a man standing on his driveway.

Officers were called to High Street in Canton around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a car crash. The man who was struck, 76-year-old Ralph Hawkins of Canton, had been seriously injured and was taken to Boston Medical Center. The Norfolk District Attorney’s office confirmed he later died at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police say they are still determining whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Police did not immediately release the identities of anyone involved in the crash. The DA’s office later identified the victim.

The Canton Police Department is investigating along with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)