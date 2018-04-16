DA: Man hit, killed by car in Lowell

Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Lowell, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was hit about 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Warren and Church streets, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office said in a statement. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him, identified as a man in his 30s, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Ryan’s Office, Lowell police, and the state police CARS unit are investigating.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.