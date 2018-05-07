HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – A 68-year-old man has died after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the road in Haverhill Sunday afternoon, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, passed away at Boston Medical Center Monday morning.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, remained on scene and no charges have been filed, police said.

State police investigators closed the road while they reconstructed the crash, which left the SUV with front-end damage.

Ed Redding, who lives nearby, said he thinks to the street is dangerous for pedestrians.

“Two or three people have lost vehicles and this is like the third person to be hit over here,” he said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

