DA: Man in custody after 2 women allegedly attacked outside Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody after two women were allegedly attacked outside of a Haverhill home Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement sources told 7NEWS that the women were hit by a car on Fairview Farm Road before one ran for help through the woods and returned a short time later with a police officer.

The officer saw a man kneeling on the ground next to the other injured woman and at first thought he was helping her but then realized he was attacking her with a box cutter, sources said.

The officer tackled the man and the Essex District Attorney’s Office says Jake Kavanaugh, of Haverhill, was taken into custody.

One of the victims had to be airlifted to a Boston hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, the DA’s Office added.

Neighbor Chris Heywood said he heard a commotion and went out to see what was happening.

“I saw a man on top of somebody so I went over there, a police officer came running across the snow and tackled him, handcuffed him, and at the same time I didn’t realize there was a body there, and police were trying to get her, turned out it was a woman who had been stabbed,” the man recalled.

Heywood says both the victims and the attacker he saw handcuffed are his neighbors.

“I have no idea what the motivation was behind it but they’ll figure it out I guess,” he said.

Authorities said they do not believe this was a random attack.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)