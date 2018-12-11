DA: Man indicted for murder in death of woman whose body was found in trunk of burning car

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Northborough man was indicted Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of a Sterling woman whose body was found in the trunk of her burning car in Hope Cemetery, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

A Worcester County grand jury handed down an indictment charging Steven Foley, 57, in the murder of Cynthia Webb, 59.

Webb’s body was found in the trunk of her burned-out car on Dec. 12, 2017. The cause of her death is listed as homicidal violence of unknown etiology and the manner is homicide by assault.

Foley will appear in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

He is being held without bail.

