DA: Man indicted in murders of mother, 3 children in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family member was indicted Wednesday on four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of a mother and her three children at their home in West Brookfield earlier this year, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

Mathew Locke, 32, of Ware, is charged in the murders of Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2.

Locke is the cousin of Sarah Bermudez’s husband, Moses Bermudez.

Officers responding to a home on Old Warren Road on March 1 found their bodies, along with evidence of a fire that had been extinguished, according to investigators.

Locke was also indicted for armed burglary and arson of a dwelling. He was previously indicted on four counts of misleading a police investigation in connection with the case.

Authorities allege Locke misstated his relationship with Sarah Bermudez and lied about the last time he had been in the Bermudez household, according to court documents.

Locke was arraigned in September on four counts of murder.

He is being held without bail.

