DA: Man injured in early morning shooting near scene of Fitchburg murder

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fitchburg continue to investigate a recent uptick in gun violence after a man was shot early Monday morning near the scene of a murder in the city last week, officials announced.

A 22-year-old man suffering from serious injuries walked into the Fitchburg Police Department around 2:15 a.m. and told officers that he had been shot in the area of Blossom Street, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no word on his condition.

The incident comes after Leon Wilson Jr., of Fitchburg, was fatally shot on Blossom Street on Thursday night.

Early says Wilson’s death is being investigated as a murder.

Detectives are working to find a possible link between the shootings.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 978-345-9650 or Massachusetts State Police detectives at 508-829-8326.

