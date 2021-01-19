DA: Man injured in officer-involved shooting after woman found dead in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was injured in officer-involved shooting after a woman was found dead inside a home in Wakefield on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Otis Street near Crescent Street just after 10 a.m. found a woman who died in an apparent homicide, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Wakefield Police Department.

A man at the home was later shot by police when additional officers were called to the scene, officials said.

Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the man charged at officers with a knife.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The area has since been roped off with crime scene tape and police have blocked access to nearby streets.

There were no police officers injured during the incident.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Wakefield police with an investigation.

