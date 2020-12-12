DA: Man injured in Saugus heavy machinery rollover has died

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was trapped by a heavy piece of machinery in Saugus died from his injuries on Friday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to an incident at 5:20 p.m. learned that the victim, identified as Mark Bertrand, 57, of Saugus, was working on his private property when a Bobcat machine had overturned and trapped him, officials said.

Bertrand was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he died of his injuries, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s office on Saturday.

No foul play is expected, according to officials.

