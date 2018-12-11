DA: Man injured while cutting down tree in Amherst has died

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easthampton man who suffered injuries while cutting down a tree in Amherst on Tuesday morning has died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported accident involving a tree on Flat Hills Road found a 38-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration official was called to the scene.

Amherst police and state police are investigating.

Foul play is not suspected.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)